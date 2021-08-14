Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 14,265 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $19,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 33.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 117,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 209.1% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

