Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases New Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211,795 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,688,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.58% of Comfort Systems USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

