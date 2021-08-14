Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,677 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.17% of Brown & Brown worth $26,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $8,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,027,000 after buying an additional 34,996 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $56.22.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.