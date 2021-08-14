Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,577,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 338,254 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.46% of Helmerich & Payne worth $51,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 1,548,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,267,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,681,000 after purchasing an additional 624,269 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 621,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after purchasing an additional 546,025 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $27.57 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

