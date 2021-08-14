Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares during the quarter. Hubbell accounts for 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.13% of Hubbell worth $115,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUBB opened at $206.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.74. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $131.09 and a 12 month high of $208.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

