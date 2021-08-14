Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.88. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

