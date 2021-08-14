Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,743 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Columbia Sportswear worth $57,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $103.08 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.