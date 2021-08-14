Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,101 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.38% of Nordstrom worth $21,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 55,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JWN opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

