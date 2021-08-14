Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,407 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.34% of Valmont Industries worth $16,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.67.

VMI opened at $242.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.36 and a 12 month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

