Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.35% of Atrion worth $15,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atrion by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 199,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,245,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 31,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $627.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $617.13. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $567.00 and a 12 month high of $745.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

