Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 11,333 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.79% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $15,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WASH opened at $52.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $901.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

WASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

