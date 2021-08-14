Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 11,820 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.41% of Lakeland Financial worth $21,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,255,000 after purchasing an additional 101,555 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,502,000 after purchasing an additional 667,271 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 471,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,589,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

LKFN opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.52. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

