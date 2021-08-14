Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 15,177 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,177 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 2.16% of Unitil worth $17,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Unitil by 35.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Unitil in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Unitil by 4.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.70%.

UTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

