Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,530 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,869,000 after buying an additional 92,938 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 94,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 133,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on O. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.33. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $71.98.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

