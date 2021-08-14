Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 15,420 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,420 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $231.76 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.21 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

