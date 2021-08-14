Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 20,501 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,501 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.62% of The Middleby worth $59,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Middleby alerts:

MIDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of MIDD opened at $178.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.48.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.