Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,184 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $314,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total transaction of $37,967,109.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,075,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,143,766,565.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total transaction of $8,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,768.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,618.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

