Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 37 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,754.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,550.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.