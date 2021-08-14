Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 6,433 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.79% of German American Bancorp worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of GABC opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.77. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

