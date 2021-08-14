Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 7,200 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

EW stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,683,809. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

