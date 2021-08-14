Boston Trust Walden Corp Takes $17.13 Million Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 174,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,132,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Shutterstock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 139,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $1,042,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,164 shares of company stock valued at $20,614,038. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SSTK opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.29. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $108.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

