Boston Trust Walden Corp Takes Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 157,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,020,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.14% of Robert Half International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,791,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Robert Half International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,746,000 after buying an additional 69,809 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after buying an additional 2,079,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 940,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,420,000 after buying an additional 56,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Robert Half International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after buying an additional 197,406 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RHI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

RHI stock opened at $103.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

