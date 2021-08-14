Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,214 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $16,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,076,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

