Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,657 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.46% of First Hawaiian worth $17,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $38,836,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,436,000 after buying an additional 1,231,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,893,000 after buying an additional 1,165,589 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $9,475,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $6,398,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $30.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

