Bounty0x Market Cap Achieves $277,433.86 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $277,433.86 and approximately $50,858.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.76 or 0.00876773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00107013 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00043827 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

