Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05), with a volume of 146 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of £12.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.14.

About Bowleven (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

