BOX Token (BOX) Trading Down 32.3% This Week

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $255.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOX Token has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.89 or 0.00575423 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000959 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.