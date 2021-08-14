Bradley Mark J. Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bradley Mark J. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,374 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

VZ stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17. The company has a market capitalization of $231.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.