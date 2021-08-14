Bradley Mark J. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bradley Mark J. grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 2.2% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 25.4% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $856,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $221.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

