Bradley Mark J. Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bradley Mark J. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 4.9% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after buying an additional 369,419 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PayPal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,369,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,242 shares of company stock worth $16,853,489. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $274.91 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

