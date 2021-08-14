Bradley Mark J. Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bradley Mark J. lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.2% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Medtronic by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 765.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after buying an additional 1,333,893 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 300.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after buying an additional 1,128,561 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $115,662,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $128.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

