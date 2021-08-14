Bradley Mark J. Purchases 1,795 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bradley Mark J. grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Workday by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Workday by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,478,000 after purchasing an additional 438,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.81.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.35 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.08 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.