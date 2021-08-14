Bradley Mark J. Reduces Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bradley Mark J. decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in AptarGroup by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in AptarGroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $133.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.86. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.