Bradley Mark J. Reduces Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Bradley Mark J. trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.17.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.