Bradley Mark J. Sells 1,120 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bradley Mark J. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 3.0% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,908,706,000 after buying an additional 455,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,773,949,000 after buying an additional 323,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,431,106,000 after buying an additional 156,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $181.08 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

