Bradley Mark J. Sells 905 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bradley Mark J. lowered its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,550,000 after buying an additional 123,828 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $114.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.83. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,324,792 shares of company stock worth $205,939,557 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

