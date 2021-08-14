Bridge Oracle (BRG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $463,117.00

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Oracle has a market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $463,117.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Oracle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00137620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00154763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,969.11 or 1.00201258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.48 or 0.00877825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bridge Oracle

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Oracle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Oracle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bridge Oracle using one of the exchanges listed above.

