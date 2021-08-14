Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) & Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 26.94% 13.84% 1.28% Capital City Bank Group 15.49% 10.63% 0.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bridgewater Bancshares and Capital City Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capital City Bank Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.31%. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.74%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Capital City Bank Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Capital City Bank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $120.67 million 3.73 $27.19 million $1.12 14.25 Capital City Bank Group $217.36 million 1.85 $31.58 million $1.88 12.70

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. Capital City Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats Capital City Bank Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It operates through seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services. Capital City Bank Group was founded on December 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.