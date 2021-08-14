Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Holdings Boosted by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,150 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $27,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.88.

NYSE BFAM traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $145.32. 109,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,098. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.95 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,505 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

