BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 694,555 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after buying an additional 50,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,274,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

BSIG stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.70. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

