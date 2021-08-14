Brio Consultants LLC Buys 1,721 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,086,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $106.76 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.