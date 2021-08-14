Brio Consultants LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.6% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.46. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

