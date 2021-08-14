Brio Consultants LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.09 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

