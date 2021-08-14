Brio Consultants LLC Sells 618 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.8% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after purchasing an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook stock opened at $363.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.19. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total transaction of $27,811,767.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock valued at $832,395,461. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

