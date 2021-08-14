Brio Consultants LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 646 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,768.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,618.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

