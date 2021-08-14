Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $67.51. 4,856,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,033,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.08. The company has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

