Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $67.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

