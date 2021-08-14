Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 37,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 30,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 38,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.51. 4,856,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,033,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

