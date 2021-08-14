Brokerages Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.22). American Well posted earnings per share of ($0.92) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Well.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of American Well stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $11.16. 2,355,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,156. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -4.92. American Well has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,662. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in American Well by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.