Brokerages Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.22). American Well posted earnings per share of ($0.92) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Well.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04.
Shares of American Well stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $11.16. 2,355,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,156. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -4.92. American Well has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25.
In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 708,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,662. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in American Well by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Well
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
