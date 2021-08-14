Brokerages Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Announce -$0.92 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to report ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.69). AnaptysBio posted earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.53 million, a PE ratio of -67.34 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $35.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,424 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 63,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 116,405 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

